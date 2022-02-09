5 things to know this Friday

Washington State Fair opens; Stop for school buses; Attempted burglar shot in Parkland; Bus driver shortage impact; WWU works to save the bees

Example video title will go here for this video

Funnel cakes, Ferris wheels and family-friendly fun are back. Here is a complete guide for what to do, what to eat and where to park at the 2022 Washington State Fair.

This year, there will be new food and beverage vendors, exhibits and concerts.

The fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 25. The fair is closed on all Tuesdays within that date range, it's also closed on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

As students return to school across Washington state, drivers should brush up on the rules when it comes to school buses loading or unloading students.

If you don't stop for a school bus, you could face a hefty fine.

Drivers overtaking or meeting a stopped school bus that is picking up or dropping off students are required to stop before reaching the bus when there is a visual signal to do so. Drivers are expected to wait until the school bus begins moving again or there are no longer visual signals to stop. Read more

A homeowner shot at two alleged burglars, striking one, in Parkland Thursday morning, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department reported.

Two men tried to enter the home through a side window, then the homeowner confronted them near the front door. The alleged burglars then pepper sprayed him and that's when the homeowner fired multiple shots at them, according to PCSD.

The homeowner did not know the alleged burglars and he has not been arrested or charged with any crime. Read more

School districts are dealing with bus driver shortages. The nationwide issue is being felt in Western Washington.

Zum, a transportation provider, is offering incentives, and back in Burien, Highline Public Schools is doing the same.



Highline Public Schools is accepting applications for drivers. On the district’s website, it says new hires can make about $30 an hour. They will also pay for training and everything needed in order to earn a commercial certification. Read more

Fairhaven College at WWU is home to the Outback Farm. The 5-acre farm is surrounded by protected wetlands and is home to about 12 classes on year-round farm skills. This year, they will offer the first course that is exclusively about beekeeping.

Sasha Mosier is a student and the operations manager for Outback Farm and will help lead the upcoming courses focused on beekeeping.

“Honestly, this is one of the most exciting things ever for me because I never expected to be a beekeeper,” Mosier said. Read more