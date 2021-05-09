5 things to know this Monday

COVID imprint on Labor Day; Unvaccinated risk; COVID boosters; Orca calf in poor condition; Rainier Beach football player remembered.





Many might have used the Labor Day weekend to get away or enjoy a festival, but the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on how many people experienced the holiday this year.

Whether you like a little music, traveling, or enjoy the fair, it's hard to get away from the impacts of mask and vaccine mandates in western Washington. Read more

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) issued an emergency rule ordering commercial whale watch tours to stay farther away from an unwell orca calf to help her survive.

J56, also known as Tofino, was born in May 2019 to J31, an orca known as Tsuchi. The WDFW said J56 is in “poor condition.” Read more

People who are not fully vaccinated are seven times more likely to test positive for COVID-19, according to data from Public Health - Seattle & King County.

Those not fully vaccinated are 49 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the data - which was compiled over a 30-day period ending Aug. 26.

People who are not fully vaccinated are also 32 times more likely to die of COVID-related illness, according to the data. Read more

The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert said he believes the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be able to start Sept. 20 for Americans who received Pfizer doses, while Moderna’s may end up rolling out a couple of weeks later.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it is still the Biden administration’s plan “in some respects” to begin the third doses the week of Sept. 20, pending approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Read more

Seattle's Rainier Beach community held a tribute for a teen who was shot and killed on Mother's Day last year during the first Rainier Beach High School football game of the season over the weekend.

Conner Dassa-Holland, 18, was a freshman at the University of Washington when he was shot in front of his Rainier Beach home in May 2020.

The case remains an active and open investigation, according to Seattle police, but no information on a suspect or motive has been released. Read more

