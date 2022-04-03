5 things to know this Monday

Drought outlook; Legislature approves rideshare legislation; House passes high-capacity magazine ban; Companies cutting ties with Russia; Teen helps Ukrainians.

SEATTLE — More than half of our state is drier than normal

A climatologist says snowpack fell from 33% above normal across the state to 22% below normal in less than a month. That means the current drought across the Pacific Northwest is likely to intensify.

Still, Washington is in better shape than Oregon and Idaho, with more than 90% of Oregon experiencing drier-than-normal conditions, and more than 84% of Idaho in a similar position. Read more

Drivers who work for Uber, Lyft and other transportation network companies won sick leave, a minimum pay rate and other benefits with the passage of HB 2076 in the Washington Legislature.

The bill mimics some existing protections for rideshare drivers in Seattle. Read more

The Washington state House passed a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines Friday night.

The bill passed 55 to 42. It will now move to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk, who has previously said he would sign it. Read more

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has drawn criticism from across the globe, both from governments and private businesses.

While many world powers have leveled sanctions against Russia with massive economic consequences for the country, private businesses are also pulling out of Russian markets to signal their opposition to the war. Read more

Two years after he built a website tracking COVID-19 data across the globe, Avi Schiffmann is putting his skills to use on another issue: The war in Ukraine.

During his gap year from Harvard, Schiffmann is working on start-up projects, but he also found the time to build the website UkraineTakeShelter where hosts can offer their homes to Ukrainian refugees in need. Read more

