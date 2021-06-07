5 things you need to know this Monday

Vaccine record problem; push for border reopening; payroll tax upheld; Vancouver couple arrested; Tacoma residents challenged to hit the trails.

Some vaccinated Washingtonians who are trying to confirm their COVID-19 vaccine information is in the state's system are running into issues verifying it's there ahead of the lottery drawings.

Several people reported "no match" prompts on websites where they were told to check their records, leading some to worry if their information is available for the lottery drawings. Read more

There have been several reports the U.S. will open its border with Canada on June 22. So far, there is no timeline on when Canada will open its border.

Some Washington families are saying enough is enough. They’ve been cut off from loved ones for more than a year and believe it is time to allow families to reconnect due to the success of the vaccine rollout.

Over the weekend, families gathered on both sides of the border near the small community of Lynden to push for the border to reopen. Read more

A King County Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging a payroll tax passed last year by the Seattle City Council that will tax businesses that spend $7 million or more on payroll in the city.

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda proposed the JumpStart Seattle tax in 2020 as a way to generate revenue to help the city recover from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The payroll tax, approved in July 2020, was strongly opposed by the Downtown Seattle Association and the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce that said the city should not be passing taxes during an economic crisis. Read more

A Vancouver couple suspected of starving and neglecting their 15-year-old adopted son to death last year has been arrested in California.

Jesse Franks and Felicia Adams-Franks face charges of second-degree murder and homicide by abuse.

Their son was pronounced dead roughly 14 minutes after arriving at the emergency room at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center on Nov. 27, 2020, according to a search warrant filed by Vancouver police. Read more

Tacoma Metro Parks is challenging residents to get out on the trail system.

The Tacoma Trails Challenge asks residents to pick out five out of 18 challenges or log 25 miles on Tacoma trails before June 20 for a chance to win prizes. Participants are encouraged to snap photos along the way.

Once participants have completed the five challenges they can fill out a finisher form and be entered into a drawing. Read more

