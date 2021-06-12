5 things to know this Monday

Omicron in Washington; Weird weather; Shipping backlog; Recall election; Flag returned to Pearl Harbor.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in three people in three separate counties across Washington, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).

The UW Medicine Virology Lab confirmed three cases of the omicron variant, with one each in Thurston, Pierce and King counties.

Confirmation came midday Saturday, according to the DOH. The samples were collected between Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 and were confirmed in an in-state lab. Read more

America’s winter wonderland is starting out this season as anything but traditional.

The calendar says December, but for much of the country, temperatures beckon for sandals. Umbrellas, if not arks, are needed in the Pacific Northwest, while in the Rockies, snow shovels are gathering cobwebs.

Meteorologists attribute the latest batch of record-shattering weather extremes to a stuck jet stream and the effects of a La Nina weather pattern from cooling waters in the equatorial Pacific. Read more

The supply chain backlog is hitting close to home, and it's impacting people who may need the most help this holiday season.

Christina Wong with Northwest Harvest said local food banks are seeing the fallout in two big ways.

"We're seeing an increased need at our doors," explained Wong. "We're also seeing it impact us in terms of the cost of food that we are purchasing to distribute as well." Read more

Tuesday will mark a rare recall election in the state of Washington as voters in Seattle City Council District 3 will decide if they want to recall Councilmember Kshama Sawant.

It took years for the recall effort to make it to voters - and the issue has left many in the community divided. Read more

A piece of history is heading home to Hawaii after an 80-year journey that landed in western Washington.

"I opened up the tube and was like, oh my gosh! What have we here?" said Trish Anderson.

For the past decade, a 10-by-15-inch flag sat in Anderson's brother's closet encased in a PVC pipe. The flag will be donated to the National Park Service at the foot of the USS Arizona bell on December 7. Read more

