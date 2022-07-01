5 things to know Friday

New laws now into effect; Fourth of July traffic; Orcas vulnerable; Cold case detective retires; Railroad nonprofit needs help.

Several high-profile laws are in effect starting Friday.

The state's newest laws include restrictions on firearms, an effort to curb catalytic converter thefts, increased license plate fees, and a new alert system for missing Indigenous persons.

Among the firearm restrictions is a ban on the sale and distribution of high-capacity magazines and a ban on ghost guns.

If you are traveling this Fourth of July weekend, you should probably pick up a good playlist, download an audiobook or prepare a good family game as heavy traffic and congestion are expected for most of the weekend.

The Washington State Department of Transportation released travel graphics Monday for three state highways that are expected to see more traffic than usual, so drivers can prepare for their trip and see which hours are best to hit the road.

Thirteen Southern Resident orcas have been declared "vulnerable" by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The agency issued an emergency order requiring commercial whale-watching vessels to stay farther away from the endangered animals.

The order requires commercial whale-watching vessels to keep at least one-half nautical mile away from Southern Resident killer whales during the July-September whale-watching season, which is usually the only time of year vessels can come closer than a half nautical mile to the orca population.

Cracking cold cases and helping families after heinous crimes is what motivates Snohomish County Sheriff's Detective Jim Scharf.

“I was always interested in trying to catch the worst of the worst,” said Scharf.

After 45 years in law enforcement, Scharf is ready to retire. On his last day at work, he was able to announce another case solved during a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

The January floods that destroyed homes and shut down sections of Interstate 5 nearly ended a 30-year tourist attraction in Lewis County.

Floodwaters submerged and damaged a quarter-mile section of railroad tracks used by the Chehalis Centralia Railroad and Museum.

During the spring and summer months, train cars typically host school field trips, Easter outings, dinner trains and Polar Express rides in the winter, complete with visits from Santa Claus.

But after storms caused nearly $500,000 in damage to the tracks, the non-profit’s cars have not been able to operate. Read more