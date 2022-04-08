5 things to know this Friday

Seafair traffic; Monkeypox case update; Seattle Center assaults; Dunn concedes; Baseball history.

The Blue Angels are back for the big Seafair weekend.

For decades, the show has caused big backups, but this year’s flight plan is allowing the I-90 bridge to be open for drivers.

Despite the bridge being open, people looking to attend the weekend events could still hit heavy traffic at times.

Revive I-5 work continues, with Washington State Department of Transportation crews focusing on expansion joints along I-5 in Seattle.

The department is asking drivers to plan ahead and consider finding alternative routes, including I-405. Read more

On Thursday, officials from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released new information surrounding monkeypox cases the same day as the federal government declared it a public health emergency.

As of Aug. 3, the state DOH said 166 cases have been reported, with the majority of cases in King County. Other cases were reported in Whatcom, Snohomish, Pierce, Lewis, Yakima, Benton, Cowlitz, Clark, Mason and Kitsap counties. Read more

The man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was charged with a hate crime on Thursday.

Kristopher Glenn Brown, 35, also faces charges of assault in the third degree and assault in the fourth degree. His arraignment is set for Aug. 18.

On July 18, Brown followed Laura Van Burkleo while she was walking her three Boston terriers. He allegedly called her a neo-Nazi and yelled homophobic slurs, according to charging documents. Brown allegedly punched Van Burkleo in the face multiple times and threatened to kill her. Read more

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn conceded in the primary election race for Congressional District 8 on Thursday.

Incumbent Kim Schrier, who leads with 48% of the vote, and challenger Matt Larkin will move onto the general election. Larkin trailed with 17% of the vote on Thursday, two points ahead of Dunn.

Locke said Larkin's emphasis on agricultural issues and his agricultural roots could help him best Dunn for the second spot in the November election by appealing to eastern Washington voters. Read more and get the latest election results

A new mural aiming to share local baseball history often overlooked will be on display in the Seattle Mariners' new taproom and restaurant that will open later this month across the street from T-Mobile Park.

That is where they are putting the finishing touches on the new space in SODO and paying tribute to baseball’s diverse history at the same time.

Artist Damon Brown said he is just trying "to tell the whole story in one mural." Read more