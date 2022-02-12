5 things to know this weekend

Prescription drug shortage; Washington flu deaths rising; What you need to know about the World Cup; Gym forced to close due to tech layoffs; Ski resorts open

There are approximately 125 medications or medical products in short supply, right now, across America, according to the FDA.

Adderall is one of the scarcest medications in America right now.

Medications used to treat cancer are running low. The rise in RSV with children, along with a return of the flu have parents struggling to find Amoxicillin, Tamiflu and Albuterol. Anesthetics like Lidocaine are scarce. Ativan used to control seizures and anxiety is hard to come by. Even everyday, over-the-counter treatments such as Tylenol are increasingly tough to find.

"Before you leave the doctor's office, make sure you call the pharmacy and make sure the product is available," says pharmacy owner Rashid Jamali. "If it isn't you can get help in finding a pharmacist who carries the medication."

One more tip is to choose a small independent pharmacy. They often do business with a handful of suppliers as opposed to the big chains that may only have contracts with a few. Read more

Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

State health officials reported over 1,300 new flu cases from Nov. 20-26, more than double the rate in late October. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.

In the 2022-23 flu season, the DOH said there have been 11 adult flu deaths and two pediatric flu deaths. Flu deaths statewide jumped from seven on Nov. 19 to 13 by Nov. 26, according to the DOH's weekly flu report. Read more

Some small businesses in downtown Seattle are starting to feel the impacts of the most recent wave of tech layoffs.

Pandora Fitness sits on the corner of 8th Ave and Virginia Street, just steps from Amazon's headquarters and companies like Meta.

The tech giants announced approximately 11,000 layoffs in November.

The layoffs have had a trickle-down effect on Pandora Fitness' bottom line where 80% of clientele work in technology.

"We've probably had, gosh maybe 8 - 10% who have come in and said, hey just in the last four weeks I've actually lost my job," said David Israel, Pandora Fitness owner.

Despite taking out $250,000 in loans to survive the pandemic where gyms faced some of the tightest COVID-19 restrictions, business is still down by 65%. Read more

Now that the United States men's national team has advanced out of the group stages in the 2022 World Cup, it's on to the "knockout rounds" of the tournament.

Once group play is complete, the 32-team field will be whittled down to 16 teams vying for the prestigious trophy.

This is the United States' 10th World Cup in its history.

The United States faces the Netherlands next, the eighth-ranked country in the world, according to FIFA. The round-of-16 match is set for 7 a.m. PT on Saturday. Read more

Winter is right around the corner, and ski areas have their eyes on the forecast as they plan opening dates.

Several ski areas plan to open the weekend of Dec. 2, and they are expecting dry, powdery snow, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott.

"They should all have great ski conditions this weekend," Marriott said. "The only other problem is there might be a lot of people wanting to ski when you do.” Read more