5 things to know this weekend

Mask recommendations; I-5 closure; Man sentenced for murder; Protecting orcas; Seahawks preview.

Health leaders in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties Friday recommended masking in indoor public places due to the high level of respiratory viruses currently circulating.

Communities across Washington state and the U.S. are experiencing an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and COVID-19, according to health officials.

Flu deaths doubled from last week and emergency department visits have surged statewide, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The DOH reported 26 flu deaths Friday as of Dec. 3, including 23 adults and three children, up 13 from the week before. Read more

All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 will close overnight in Everett this weekend after repair work on the 12th Street bridge was delayed due to recent storms in the area.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers heading north this weekend should plan for northbound I-5 closures between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday and Sunday into Monday. The 12th Street bridge will also be closed during the repair work. Read more

The half-brother of a Kenmore woman who went missing in 2016 was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday in connection to her murder.

David Haggard, who was already in jail for an unrelated arson, was charged in October 2019 for murder in the second degree of Jamie Haggard. His bail was set at $2 million.

King County prosecutors argued Haggard be sentenced to 22 years in prison — the high end of the sentencing range set by lawmakers. Read more

Approximately 61% of shipping carriers are voluntarily participating in a program to reduce underwater noise in Puget Sound.

On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee joined sustainable maritime organization Maritime Blue, representatives from the Port of Seattle and Port of Tacoma, shipping representatives and other partners in Seattle for an update on the progress of "Quiet Sound" efforts.

Quiet Sound coordinates efforts to measure and reduce underwater noise so whales can find food. Projects include improving and supporting the Whale Report Alert System, instituting a trial slowdown area, analyzing gap areas to potentially install more hydrophones and a technology challenge to advance whale detection capabilities. Read more

As it stands, the Seattle Seahawks are among the top seven teams in the National Football Conference (NFC), meaning they'd be in the playoffs.

The season is already a rousing success, with Vegas oddsmakers projecting this team for five or six wins.

Seattle has exceeded those expectations with five pivotal games left to play. Four games will be at Lumen Field and three will be against potential playoff teams.

The Seahawks are hanging on by the thinnest margins, though. Just a fraction separates the 7-5 Seahawks from the 7-5-1 Washington Commanders in the wild card standings. The division-leading San Francisco 49ers are one game ahead. Read more