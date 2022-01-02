5 things to know this Wednesday

Capital improvement lawsuit; Fourth teen arrested; Ground swells; Buoy measuring noise pollution; Lunar New Year celebration.

SEATTLE — School district sues state over capital improvement funding

The attorney who successfully sued Washington state over the failure to fulfill its "paramount duty" of fully funding education has filed a new lawsuit on behalf of a small school district in southwest Washington.

Attorney Tom Ahearne filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Wahkiakum School District. The lawsuit claims the state needs to improve how districts raise money to pay for schools, building upgrades, and maintenance.

Wahkiakum Superintendent Brent Freeman said voters in the county have rejected seven of the last eight attempts at getting bonds to improve or replace existing facilities. His schools have roofs that leak, science labs with broken pipes, spotty internet, and the ventilation is so bad most experiments that involve Bunsen burners have to be conducted outdoors. Read more

Police on Tuesday arrested the fourth of five teens who escaped a Snoqualmie detention center in late January and found the car they stole during their getaway.

Two King County Sheriff's deputies arrested the teen in Kent around 4 p.m. One teen remains at large.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office also filed charges against four of the fie teens on Tuesday. Read more

The ground is swelling under the Three Sisters volcanic region in central Oregon.

The U.S. Geological Survey issued a statement that the rate of uplift in an area 12 miles across has risen nearly an inch between June of 2020 and August of 2021.

Yet, this latest uplift comes after some 25 years of activity. Scientists say it’s happening as lava is filling a space underground. Read more

Researchers deployed a buoy Tuesday that will monitor underwater noise from vessels in Puget Sound as they work to protect the local orca population.

The study by SMRU Consulting is meant to increase the frequency and quality of reports of orca sightings that are provided to pilots of large vessels so that they may voluntarily slow their speed or change course. This will reduce the amount of noise and prevent collisions, according to researchers. Read more

Tuesday marked the Lunar New Year, celebrated by many Asian cultures around the world. After dealing with a rise in hate throughout the pandemic, many in the Asian community are hoping for better things to come.

"We're moving into the Year of the Tiger and the tiger represents a lot of power and a lot of determination," said Doan Diane Hoang Dy, the senior tour manager at the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Read more

