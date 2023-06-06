5 things to know this Tuesday

Red Flag Warning; Early wildfire season in western Washington; Low tides around the Puget Sound; Exploring LGBTQ identity; Millenial homeowners.

Conditions will be favorable for fires to start and spread in portions of the Cascades and in much of the Puget Sound region on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Red Flag Warning for the central and south Cascades from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday due to predicted dry and unstable conditions.

Breezy winds are expected, paired with the potential for 20% to 40% humidity. The Haines Index for Tuesday, which indicates the potential for large wildfires to experience extreme fire behavior, is listed at a 6 out of 6.

The unseasonably warm and dry spring has made for summer-like brush fire conditions in Western Washington.

Crews with West Pierce Fire & Rescue have responded to 39 brush fires so far in 2023. By this point in 2022 they had only had five brush fire calls. In 2021, there were ten by early June.

There have been no injuries or major property damage to report so far, but West Pierce Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Lance Nelson said he will be worried if conditions remain dry.

The forecast calls for low tides throughout the Puget Sound this week, providing good opportunities for beachcombing.

Lower than normal tides are expected through Friday for Puget Sound. Monday featured some of the lowest tides this week and Tuesday is expected to follow suit. Tuesday's tide is expected to be nearly four feet lower than normal.

Here's what to know to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Since the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in 1970, the month of June has been designated as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Every year, the month marks an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and visibility of the LGBTQ+ community.

This Pride Month, KING 5 sat down with six members of the community in Seattle, who remind us they’re more than just a single part of an acronym.

How do you identify? It's a simple enough question, but for those in the LGBTQ+ community, it can be a way to take ownership and pride in one's gender and sexual identity. Pansexual, transgender, non-binary, bisexual, gay and lesbian are just a few of the many ways one might identify.

The number of millennial homeowners in Seattle has doubled in the last five years.

According to a recent report from RentCafe, more than 128,000 millennials bought a home in Seattle. That is 45% of the Seattle millennial population compared to the national average of 52%.

A millennial is someone born between 1981 and 1996. They were the generation that graduated college and entered the workforce after the 2008 recession. Experts at the time said millennials would have a long way to go before home ownership.