5 things you need to know this Tuesday

Mask mandate ending early; Explaining an atmospheric river; Methow Valley in trouble; B&O tax proposal; Inspiring sisters.

Washingtonians won't have to wait as long to go maskless indoors.

On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee said the state would lift its mask mandate on March 12 instead of March 21.

The move comes as data from the Department of Health shows declining case rates.

Still, Inslee said, "we must be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable." Some businesses may still require masks. Individuals, too, may continue wearing them, Inslee said. Read more

You've probably heard more and more about “atmospheric rivers” in western Washington over the winter, but it is not a new weather event for the Pacific Northwest.

An atmospheric river is a newer name for a familiar weather pattern called the “Pineapple Express.” Meteorologists use the term to describe a flow of moisture from areas just north of Hawaii directly into the Pacific Northwest that is usually accompanied by heavy rainfall and high snow levels. Learn more

If the environment is the spine for the Methow Valley, it almost had its back broken in the past year. While it is still standing, the threat has made residents here start to think about an uncomfortable truth.

"Do you believe in climate change? I said, 'I don't have to believe, it's here. I know it's here. I've got the evidence, belief has nothing to do with it,'" said an adamant Alan Fahnestock on a recent February day while he stood outside a Mazama fire station. "Climate change is clearly a huge issue." Read more

Washington small business owners would get a tax break under a state Senate proposal.

Senate Bill 5980 would eliminate the business and occupancy tax for businesses that make less than $125,000 in gross receipts.

Think “mom and pop” coffee shops and hair salons, said Sen. Christine Rolfes. Read more

Two sisters from Auburn hope to galvanize the next generation of doctors and boost diversity in medicine.

“We want to inspire people to go into medicine that look like us,” said Stephanie Egwuatu, a family medicine resident physician. Read more

