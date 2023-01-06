5 things to know Thursday

WSDOT summer construction; Amazon worker walkout; Nonprofit helps foster kids get licenses; Federal Way shooting suspect identified; Drive-In theaters in Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — WSDOT announces 116 construction projects across the state this summer

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced it will be working on 116 construction projects across the state this summer.

Many of the projects are expected to last for a few years, according to WSDOT.

There is a wide variety of construction projects planned for the Puget Sound area including paving, removing fish barriers, bridge repairs and other improvements.

To keep travelers moving and reduce congestion during the upcoming summer months, WSDOT urges drivers to plan longer trips well in advance, use transit, carpool and be patient. Read more

A group of Amazon workers upset about recent layoffs, a return-to-office mandate and the company’s environmental impact staged a walkout at the company's Seattle headquarters Wednesday.

The lunchtime protest comes a week after Amazon's annual shareholder meeting and a month after a policy took effect requiring workers to return to the office three days per week.

“We respect our employees’ rights to express their opinions,” the company said in a statement.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 1,900 employees had pledged to walk out around the world, with about 900 in Seattle, according to Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, a climate change advocacy group founded by Amazon workers. Read more

There will soon be more resources available for teens in foster care to get behind the wheel. Starting on July 1, a new state law will expand a non-profit driver's assistance program.

Data from Treehouse shows only 11% of teens in foster care in Washington get a driver's license by 18. That is compared to 60% of their peers.

Treehouse said the program has helped 1,500 kids since it officially launched in 2018. Read more

Law enforcement officials have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Federal Way earlier this month.

In the early morning hours of May 21, two women were killed in the parking lot of Stars Bar & Grill where they both worked. A third person was also shot and survived.

The Federal Way Police Department issued a warrant for 31-year-old Samuel Ramirez Jr.'s arrest in connection to the shooting. Ramirez is facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder. Read more

Maybe it's movie-induced nostalgia, but there is something undeniably special about heading to a drive-in theater, cozying up with friends or family, and watching a film under the stars.