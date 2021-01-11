5 things to know this Monday

Federal Way officer shot; Foss Maritime closes shipyard; Airline fines passenger; New anxiety center; Gridiron success.

An off-duty Federal Way police officer was shot Sunday during a morning run in Puyallup. He was trying to stop a commercial burglary at Jennings Equipment, according to police.

The officer, identified as Donovan Heavener, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital with severe injuries. He underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

"It's unfortunate that we are seeing violent crime affect our communities," said Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle. "No community wants to have this happen ... And frankly, it's just completely unacceptable. And our job is to find justice for the victim." Read more

Foss Maritime's shipyard in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood permanently closed Saturday.

The decision follows an evaluation of business lines and the company's effort to "improve the viability of the Seattle shipyard over many years."

“While the closure of the Seattle shipyard is a strategic decision for the future of Foss, it is not a decision we have taken lightly,” said Will Roberts, president of Foss Maritime. Read more

A federal grand jury in Seattle indicted a man accused of punching a flight attendant in the face twice and trying to open the cockpit door during a flight from Hawaii to Seattle.

Ryan Cajimat, 21, of Kapolei, Hawaii, is charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, as well as assault within a special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, the Department of Justice announced Friday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 18.

Investigators said Cajimat was on a Delta Airlines flight from Honolulu to Seattle on Christmas Eve 2020 when he became disruptive and started struggling with flight attendants. He was restrained for the rest of the flight and was removed from the plane in Seattle. Read more

The mental health crisis during the pandemic has put a strain on the health care system as more and more people need treatment.

Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center located in Swedish Medical Center – First Hill is set to open in just two weeks, with the goal of bridging a gap in the mental health system.

"The hope is that the more of these middle level - kind of intensive - but in the middle levels of care that we can provide, the less pressure there is on the system as a whole,” said Robert Mcferren, clinical director at Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center. Read more

Long before Squalicum High School senior Djouvensky Schlenbaker accepted a scholarship to play football for the Washington State Cougars, he was already a success story off the gridiron.

As a sophomore at Squalicum, Schlenbaker rushed for over 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. Now a senior, Schlenbaker, or "Ben" as his friends call him, is once again running away from the pack.

Ben also plays defense, but college coaches from across the country didn't come to Squalicum to watch him tackle. They wanted to see the all-state running back score touchdowns. Read more

