5 things to know this Monday

Housing market; Africatown Plaza; Business owner trying to rebound; Gun battle in Cap Hill; Unearthing history.

As potential homebuyers rush to secure deals ahead of increased interest rates, properties in the greater Seattle area are selling well above asking price.

A real estate agent with Catalyst Group said homes on the Eastside are selling up to 45% over the asking price as dozens of people vie for the same property.

Ali Samael recommends homebuyers do as much lending preparation as possible before they make an offer to improve their chances of buying their new home. Read more

Africatown Community Land Trust and Community Roots Housing held a groundbreaking celebration Saturday for the Africatown Plaza project, complete with performances, libations, singing of the Black national anthem and remarks from speakers.

Planners said the Africatown Plaza project would create 126 new units for families and individuals making up to 60% of the Area Median Income, with maximum household salary dependent on the number of people in the home. Read more

Tacoma business owners could soon get help from the city if a proposal from Mayor Victoria Woodards moves forward.

Woodards wants to help businesses replace broken windows and pay for private security teams in some districts. City leaders are now looking for funding after discussing it at a work session last week - they want to find money to help with a COVID-19 vaccine verification program as well. Read more

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a "gun battle" that happened in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Witnesses began calling 911 at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and reported more than 40 shots being fired, according to police.

The witnesses reportedly told police multiple people were involved in the shooting near the intersection of Pine Street and Melrose Avenue. Read more

Street construction in Seattle is commonplace, but one project uncovered pieces of the city's public transit history.

The Seattle Department of Transportation and King County Metro partnered to bring the RapidRide G Line to Madison Street, which will improve access from downtown Seattle to First Hill and Madison Valley.

As crews began ripping up the concrete for the route, they uncovered some remnants of the original form of mass public transportation in Seattle: streetcars. Read more

