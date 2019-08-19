Four people were injured when a dump truck hit a pedestrian, struck three vehicles, then crashed into a Subway restaurant just after 9:30 Monday morning.

The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with injuries ranging from minor to serious. Initial reports said the truck driver suffered minor injuries when her truck crashed into the Pioneer Square building. Police said she remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Seattle police report the truck "allegedly suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure" before it struck the pedestrian and careened westbound down James Street. The driver reportedly attempted to steer the truck through traffic, according to police, but struck three vehicles in the 100 block of James Street before crashing into the Subway shop.

The Seattle Fire Department evacuated the building over concerns of structural damage.

Kyle Lewis was working nearby when he saw the incident unfold, "All of the sudden, I saw a dump truck coming about 40 miles an hour, with lost brakes, took out these two cars and hit someone up the street that was crossing the street. And then, he came flying right through here and went straight into the Subway. It happened within, like, 5 seconds."

Lewis said the crash trapped a woman in her van and witnesses rushed to help her while others called police.

"It was crazy. I've never seen anything like that in my life," Lewis said.

Detectives continue to investigate and expect the area to be closed for the rest of the afternoon.