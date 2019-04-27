Jury awards $150 million to families of 2019 Seattle crane collapse victims

Two families sued the companies connected to a deadly crane collapse along Mercer Street in South Lake Union.

SEATTLE — A jury awarded $150 million to the victims and their families in the deadly 2019 crane collapse in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood.

The jury found Northwest Tower Crane and Omega Morgan largely responsible, according to the attorney for one of the victim's families. The $150 million will be split among five victims and their families.

On April 27, 2019, a tower crane fell across a Google office building under construction and into the lanes of traffic along Mercer Street in the South Lake Union neighborhood.

Debris from the collapse struck several vehicles below, including a car carrying 19-year-old Sarah Wong, a freshman at Seattle Pacific University, who died from her injuries.

Alan Justad, 71, a long-time city of Seattle employee was also struck and killed by falling debris from the collapse while he was in his vehicle on Mercer Street.

Also killed in the collapse were two ironworkers, Travis Corbet, 33, and Andrew Yoder, 31, who were disassembling the crane when it fell.

In addition, Ali Edriss and Sally Beaven were injured as a result of the collapse.

Several lawsuits were filed in King County Superior Court are against Morrow Equipment Company, GLY Construction, Northwest Tower Crane Service, Omega Morgan and Seaburg Construction, the companies responsible for dismantling the crane.

The Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) investigated the collapse in the months after and determined it was caused by the companies not following the manufacturer’s procedures for dismantling the structure. Those procedures included prematurely removing nearly all the pins and sleeves that helped hold the crane together.

The early removal of those pins caused the crane to break off and fall when it was hit with a 45 mph gust of wind, according to officials.