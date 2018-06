A sea of pink surrounded Seattle Center Sunday for the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure. This weekend marks the 25th year for the run and walk event, which raises money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

Thousands of cancer survivors and supporters are participating. The annual event draws about 5,000 people to downtown Seattle every year.

KING 5's Michelle Li was at the Seattle Center and participated in the big event.

Thank you Kristin Chambers for leading the #FightSong! Iā€™m always inspired by you and the #MoreThanPink march to honor our survivors and patients. #SeaKomenRace @KomenPugetSound pic.twitter.com/vbvMh5vKCp ā€” Michelle Li: Kween of the 5 Hive šŸšŸ“ŗ (@MichelleLiTV) June 3, 2018

If you see someone wearing a pink shirt at #SEAKomenRace, give them a hug. It means they are a survivor. ā¤ļøšŸ™ŒšŸ¼@KomenPugetSound #CancerSucks #BreastCancerAwareness @take5seattle pic.twitter.com/EHCnXaGNdw ā€” Michelle Li: Kween of the 5 Hive šŸšŸ“ŗ (@MichelleLiTV) June 3, 2018

