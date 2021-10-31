2 shot in Seattle's International District on Sunday

Both men were shot in the leg and were taken to Harborview in stable condition. No suspect was found.

SEATTLE — Two people were shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in Seattle's International District.

A 911 caller reported a man was shot in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street around 5 p.m.

When police arrived, they found two male victims, a 35-year-old and 40-year-old.

Officers applied tourniquets before medics arrived. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.