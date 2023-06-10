2 people stabbed in Seattle altercation

Both of the victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

SEATTLE — Multiple men were found with stab wounds in downtown Seattle early Friday morning, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said.

SPD says it arrived around 3 a.m. to the intersection of Third Avenue and Stewart Street to a report of a man having been stabbed. The 29-year-old victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

While police were investigating, a 48-year-old victim was also found with a stab wound. That victim was transported to HMC as well in critical condition.

SPD says a King County Metro bus driver called in the stabbing. Police did not say whether any other individuals were involved in the altercation or if there were any outstanding suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.