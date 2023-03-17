2 people, dog found dead after fire at Seattle apartment

Furniture and other items blocked access inside the apartment, impeding emergency crews' ability to get inside and rescue the people.

SEATTLE — Two people and a dog were found dead after a fire at an apartment in Seattle's central district overnight.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) said the victims were found dead in an apartment at 23rd Avenue East and Madison. Authorities said the fire started at an apartment on the third floor and reached the roof. Firefighters extinguished the fire by about 12:15 a.m., around 30 minutes after they arrived at the complex.

Furniture and other items blocked access inside the apartment, impeding emergency crews' ability to get inside and rescue the people. When firefighters found a way inside they found two people and a dog dead inside.

Officials said the fire was contained to the single apartment, but there was water damage to units on floors below.

Investigators are looking at what caused the deadly fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.