Firefighters were called to the scene in the 2400 block of NW 57th Street just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

SEATTLE — Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in a structure fire in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

The fire was "quickly knocked down," according to Seattle Fire.

An "elderly" male was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to Seattle Fire.

The Red Cross is being called in to help displaced residents.