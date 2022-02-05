2 injured, 6 displaced after Ballard house fire

One woman was rescued from the top floor after firefighters broke in through the window. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

SEATTLE — Two people are injured and six people are displaced after a house fire in the Ballard area Saturday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire on the 1100 block of Northwest 65th Street around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters found one person inside the home and were able to get them out, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Firefighters broke in through a second-story window in order to get to the woman.

Medics were attempting life-saving efforts on scene, according to SFD. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

A man was also transported to the hospital in stable condition. Six others were displaced, according to SFD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.