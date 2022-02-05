2 injured, 6 displaced after Ballard house fire

SEATTLE — Two people are injured and six people are displaced after a house fire in the Ballard area Saturday morning.
The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire on the 1100 block of Northwest 65th Street around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Firefighters found one person inside the home and were able to get them out, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Firefighters broke in through a second-story window in order to get to the woman.
Medics were attempting life-saving efforts on scene, according to SFD. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
A man was also transported to the hospital in stable condition. Six others were displaced, according to SFD.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.