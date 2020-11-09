Police: 18-year-old crashes stolen SUV into car, killing 2

Two people were killed in South Seattle Friday morning when police say an 18-year-old crashed a stolen SUV into a car.

SEATTLE — Two people were killed Friday morning when police say an 18-year-old crashed a stolen SUV into a Toyota Camry on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

South Precinct officers were in the 4300 block of South Othello Street when they saw a Nissan Pathfinder drive past them around 3 a.m. The vehicle was listed as stolen.

The Pathfinder, traveling "at a high rate of speed on northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, drove through a red light and collided with the Camry.

According to Seattle police, officers witnessed the crash and began life-saving measures. A female passengers in the Camry died at the scene. The male driver of the Camry was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

A female passenger in the Nissan sustained "substantial injuries" and is being treated at Harborview.