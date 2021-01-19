12 arrests after protesters blocked I-5 in downtown Seattle Monday

Troopers cleared the scene and took 12 people into custody. All will be booked into the King County Jail.

Twelve people were arrested and two vehicles were impounded after protesters blocked I-5 in Seattle Monday afternoon, the Washington State Patrol reports.

Troopers responded to the scene, in the northbound I-5 collector-distributor lanes near James Street, at about 12:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of traffic being blocked by a protest. Trooper Rick Johnson said protesters stopped traffic and quickly caused a long backup past the I-90 interchange.

Troopers cleared the scene and took 12 people into custody. All will be booked into the King County Jail.

During the protest, the group painted the letters “BLM” on the pavement. All lanes have since reopened.