SEATTLE — After Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's town hall, one Seattle woman waited for hours just to get a few seconds in with the Senator.

Warren addressed a crowd of nearly 15,000 people at the Seattle Center on Sunday, drawing in the largest crowd of her campaign so far. She stayed behind after the town hall to meet and take photos with attendees.

Seattle resident Leah Griffin was last in line. She hoped to speak with Warren about a particular bill that's important to her.

“I wanted to have 30-seconds with Elizabeth Warren. I’ve been working on a bill with called the Survivors’ Access to Supportive Care Act with Senator [Patty] Murray and Representative [Pramila] Jayapal and the bill increases access to sexual assault nurse examiners,” said Griffin.

She asked Warren to co-sponsor the bill "so that when’s she’s President, she’ll know the bill and will sign it,” said Griffin.

Griffin, a rape survivor, helped draft the Survivors’ Access to Supportive Care Act after learning there’s a national shortage in nurses who can perform rape kits.

“When survivors are turned away, not only are we losing access to justice, but those victims are losing access to healthcare,” said Griffin.

The act aims to change this by helping hospitals hire and retain nurses and creating resources for sexual assault survivors.

So far, the Survivors’ Access to Supportive Care Act has 15 sponsors, including four presidential hopefuls like Kamala Harris, Kristen Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders.

Griffin said she’s hopeful Warren will sign-on soon, adding on Monday that she spoke with Warren’s team in Washington D.C.

“She said that she was going to take a look at the bill and there was no reason she can think of that she wouldn’t be supportive of it,” said Griffin.

