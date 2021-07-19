Seattle woman surprises father with trip to Disneyland for kidney transplant anniversary

Eleven years ago, Lea gave her father a second chance at life by giving him one of her kidneys.

SEATTLE — A Seattle woman surprised her 88-year-old father with a trip to Disneyland Monday to celebrate the day she gave her father a second chance at life by donating her kidney.

Lea and her father, Albert Behar, have been celebrating the transplant every year, with 2021 marking the 11th anniversary.

“It means everything to me," Lea said Monday morning at Sea-Tac International Airport. "It's life-changing for the recipient, obviously, but it's also life-changing for the donor. It's an honor to have had the glorious opportunity to give back to my father in this special way.”

For each annual celebration, Lea said she surprises her father with a unique trip or fun activity.

This morning Lea surprised her dad, Albert Behar, with a trip to @Disneyland you may ask what’s so special about taking an 88 year old to Disney? Well 11 years ago Lea donated one of her kidneys so her dad could stay alive. #transplantssavelives @nkf #K5imup pic.twitter.com/nGLu5hp8xh — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) July 19, 2021

One year, the father-daughter duo went zip-lining. Another year, Lea was able to schedule a ride-along with Seattle firefighters.

"I'm doing 110%. My physicians marvel at how well I'm doing. So, I have much to be thankful for,” Behar said Monday morning at Sea-Tac International Airport.