SEATTLE — 34-year-old Chrissy Fliger had no history of heart problems when she suffered cardiac arrest in November, while walking home from a bus stop in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood.

"They don't know what happened. They just know I went down and my heart just stopped," Fliger said.

Luckily for her, a nurse practitioner just happened to be driving through the same neighborhood at the same time. Construction on the road she usually takes rerouted her.

Kerry Schultz, who works at the Swedish Ballard Primary Care clinic, was driving home with her 12-year-old son when she spotted something in the middle of a quiet street in her neighborhood.

At first she thought someone had dumped trash bags in the road, but then she realized it was a person laying on the ground. She got out of her car and saw that the young woman was not breathing.

Schultz asked a man walking down the street to call 911 while she performed CPR. The medics eventually arrived and took the woman away.

Schultz left the scene not knowing if the victim survived.

"I tried to go to a few fire stations that were close by to where I had given her CPR and the firemen said there's no way to really know if you don't have her name, which I didn't. I just resigned myself that I probably wouldn't ever know if she made it," Schultz said.

Fliger woke up in the hospital with no memory of what happened in the road. She later learned in a medical report about the woman who saved her life.

"It just said a random citizen came through and noticed I was down and started to perform CPR. It was amazing to learn that someone decided to help me in what was the most important time in my life," Fliger said.

She wanted to thank her guardian angel, but had no idea who it was. She wrote a sign and posted it in the same neighborhood where she collapsed.

One night, just before Christmas, Schultz' husband saw the sign, took a photo, and texted it to Kerry.

"Getting that text was really amazing. It was overwhelming. I was really relieved because I'd thought about her a lot and woken up a lot in the middle of the night thinking about her and wondering if she had survived and if she did if she had any major health issues," Schultz said.

Fliger put her phone number on the sign, and Schultz called her later that night.

The two have even met up for coffee a few times.

Fliger is now seeing the Swedish electrophysiology team. She still marvels at the turn of events that led to her rescue.

"I don't think I could have had anybody else walk by me that day to find me and it be any better circumstances," Fliger said.