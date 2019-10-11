Seattle, keep your scarves up. Following the Sounders MLS championship win on Sunday, the team announced a citywide celebration will be held on Tuesday.

A parade starts at Westlake Park at noon on Tuesday. The route will wind through downtown streets towards the Seattle Center.

A rally on the Fisher Pavilion Lawn is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

More details on the parade will be released soon, including how you can attend and watch the parade and rally.

PHOTOS: Seattle celebrates Sounders 2019 MLS championship Thousands of fans packed Pioneer Square ahead of the MLS Cup in Seattle Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Sounders fans marched from Pioneer Square to CenturyLink Field for the MLS Cup on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Sounders fans getting pumped for the MLS Cup on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Toronto FC defender Auro, top, is tackled by Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, bottom, during the first half of MLS Cup final soccer action in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Sounders fans march to CenturyLink Field for the MLS Cup on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Fans of all ages came out to celebrate the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. A flag hangs above the crowd in Pioneer Square before the MLS Cup on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Seattle Sounders defender Gustav Svensson, left, clears the ball as Toronto FC midfielder Marco Delgado (8) puts pressure on during first-half MLS Cup soccer action in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) A boy is decked out in Sounders gear for the MLS Cup on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Thousands of fans attended the MLS Cup in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Seattle Sounders fans rejoiced Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres (29) clears the ball away in front of Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez (44) during the first half of the MLS Cup soccer match in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Seattle Sounders fans get excited for the MLS Cup on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. A man holds up an "Always Seattle" scarf ahead of the MLS Cup in Seattle Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Seattle Sounders' Gustav Svensson, left, and Cristian Roldan celebrate, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, after the team beat the Toronto FC in the MLS Cup championship soccer match in Seattle. The Sounders won 3-1. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Several Sounders fans hold up "Seattle Sounders" scarves ahead of the MLS Cup Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. A girl rides on her parent's shoulders to the MLS Cup on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Teammates mob Seattle Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam, obscured at center, after his goal against Toronto FC during the second half of the MLS Cup soccer match in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) Sounders fans excited for the MLS Cup on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. The Seattle Sounders celebrate a win over the Toronto FC during the MLS Cup soccer match in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) A woman celebrates the Seattle Sounders on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. A young boy sits on his dad's shoulders as they walk to the MLS Cup in Seattle Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Seattle Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer, center, celebrates beside MLS commissioner Don Garber, left, and player Nicolas Lodeiro, right, after the Sounders defeated Toronto FC, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in the MLS Cup championship soccer match in Seattle. The Sounders won 3-1. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

This is Seattle's 2nd MLS Cup win in franchise history. Both victories have been over Toronto.

On Sunday, the first half was intense but scoreless. Then Seattle came out strong in the second and put away three goals before Toronto finally scored one in stoppage time.

The 3-1 victory played out in front of a sold-out crowd at CenturyLink Field. The crowd of 69,274 is the largest attendance of any sporting event at the stadium.

Before the game on Sunday, fans packed into Pioneer Square for a rally and March to the Match.

Seattle rapper Macklemore hyped up the crowd with a performance at Occidental Park. Macklemore, Ciara, and Russell Wilson recently announced their co-ownership of the Seattle Sounders FC.

