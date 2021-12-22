Seattle braces for dangerous cold snap unseen in a decade

The mayor and several city agencies detailed their severe weather response plans ahead of the holidays.

SEATTLE — Mother nature is not making it easy for parts of Western Washington heading into the holidays, with temperatures expected to drop to dangerous levels by next week.

"This dangerous cold will be the lowest and coldest temperatures that we've seen in more than a decade in Seattle," Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said.

Durkan held a severe weather briefing Thursday alongside several city agencies that detailed Seattle's emergency response plan ahead of the freezing temperatures and potential for snow.

"Please, if you can stay home, stay home. Not just because of omicron, but because of the weather we're going to have," Durkan said.

Forecasts show the highest likelihood for snow is Saturday night into Sunday.

Further complicating matters is the expected surge in omicron cases as people gather for the holidays. Durkan said the city's workforce is already being impacted by the highly contagious variant.

"These people who are working 24-7, really are picking up the load for the people who can't come in," Durkan said.

What to know: Travel

The Seattle Department of Transportation said it will operate in 24-7 shifts beginning Friday and into the New Year to keep the city's 1,200 miles of road clear of snow and ice.

SDOT Deputy Director of Maintenance Operations Rodney Maxie also advised people to stay indoors if they can.

"We'd like to encourage that anybody that does have to travel during the storm to use transit and stay off the road with other vehicles so that you can give our plow operators the opportunity to pre-treat the roads between storms as much as possible," Maxie said.

Maxie said usual customer service to clear bike lanes and sidewalks won't be available unitl Sunday night, as the focus will be on the city's main arteries that lead to essential businesses, including hospitals, businesses and grocery stores.

Maxie said SDOT is receiving additional plow truck driver assistance from other agencies such as Seattle Public Utilities, Parks and Recreation, and Seattle City Light.

King County Metro said buses are prepared for emergency snow routes to be on service, should there be a need.

What to know: Power

Seattle City Light Director Debra Smith said the winter months typically bring the city's highest usage levels and staff will be in place to keep the heat and lights on.

"We are assured that we have adequate staff who are prepared to come in and do work for the customers that we serve," Smith said.

Normal winter usage peaks at 1,500-1,600 megawatts, Smith said, but they are projecting demand to near 2,000 megawatts on Dec. 27, which would be close to their historic high.

Smith said this event is unusual because of the cold temperatures and the number of days it's expected to last.

What to know: Emergency shelters

For those experiencing homelessness, two severe cold weather shelters will open in Seattle starting Saturday at 7 p.m. and though Wednesday.

Seattle's Human Services Department is working with the Salvation Army to operate a shelter at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall on 301 Mercer St., which will open up at least 100 additional shelter spaces.