The Alaskan Way Viaduct has been an eyesore along Seattle's waterfront since the 1950s. But over the next couple of years, that will all change.

The replacement tunnel will open, the northern half of the viaduct will be torn down, and redevelopment will begin.

The Downtown Seattle Association put out a video showing what the waterfront may eventually look like.

A lot of greenspace, new properties and greater access to Elliott Bay will enhance the vibrancy and livability of the heart of Seattle. There are also plans for a major renovation of Colman Dock, featuring a state of the art facility for ferry passengers, and a new Seattle Aquarium pavilion.

The video features a concept drawing of a park in Pioneer Square and a redesigned and improved KeyArena at the Seattle Center.

Next week, the Downtown Seattle Association members will attend a program featuring this vision for the future.

