The King County Sexual Assault Resource Center and Seattle-based Legal Voice both live-tweeted while watching the Brett Kavanaugh hearing that captivated the country on Thursday.

David Ward, a senior attorney for Legal Voice, worked for a U.S. Senator on the Judiciary Committee back in 1991, the year Anita Hill testified against then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

“In 1991 I remember people didn't even know what sexual harassment was,” said Ward. “We had people in our office who were watching the hearing having to look up the definition of what sexual harassment is. That is very different today, and the #MeToo movement has played a big role.”

Ward notes key differences between today and decades ago, such as far more women on the Judiciary Committee and in the U.S. Senate. There’s also a better public understanding of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

It’s a conversation that played out Thursday on social media. Legal Voice and the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center communicated with the public and survivors using the hashtag, #WordWatch.

“I hope they take away believing survivors more and just seeing the complexities of coming forward with your story and reasons why people don't report,” said a staffer of KCSARC who watched the hearing with colleagues.

“If folks thought Dr. Ford's testimony was credible, which I felt it was very credible, that raises an enormously serious concern for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court,” said Ward.

Ward believes a nonpartisan investigation should still take place. He points out the format of Thursday’s hearing cannot replace a full investigation, even though an experienced sex crimes prosecutor from Arizona conducted the questioning of Dr. Ford on behalf of Republican senators.

“Sexual assault is not something you get to investigating through questioning in five-minute blocks,” Ward said.

Judge Kavanaugh, meanwhile, appeared angry and defiant in defending his name, calling the confirmation process “a national disgrace.”

“I can understand the anger a person would feel in a situation like this if they feel they've been falsely accused, but it's risen to a level of extreme partisanship,” Ward remarked of Judge Kavanaugh’s comments.

It’s a political drama that will continue to play out on Friday and through the weekend when initial votes are tentatively scheduled on Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

While it’s unknown whether the outcome will be different than 1991 when Justice Thomas was confirmed, this latest confirmation controversy is playing out during a year when victims and survivors are finding their voice.

“I think it is different now that everyone comes forward with the understanding that survivors need to be listened to and survivors need to be treated with respect,” said Ward.

