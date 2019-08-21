SEATTLE — WSDOT is preparing to close one road and reopen a few others as demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct enters its final stages.

Starting Wednesday, a section of S. Jackson St. just east of Alaskan Way will close for at least a few weeks, while crews knock down one of two remaining sections of the viaduct.

S. King St. at Alaskan Way reopens, Tuesday, and Yesler Way at Alaskan Way reopens on Wednesday, providing some relief for drivers who have had to navigate detours since demolition began in February.

Demolition is 82% complete, WSDOT said Tuesday, and their goal is to be finished along the waterfront by the end of summer.

Drivers trying to reach ferries will still be able to enter Colman Dock through the S. Jackson St. entrance by taking a left or right off Alaskan Way.

Uniformed police officers will be directing traffic at key intersections during evening commutes, WSDOT said.

Demolition crews are working on both ends of a section of viaduct stretching from S. Jackson St. to S. Washington St.

They are almost done removing a portion of the viaduct which stood inches away from a glass building at 450 Alaskan Way. For safety reasons, crews worked slowly, cutting the concrete and lifting it away with a crane, WSDOT said.

Another section of viaduct still stands farther north near Virginia St. That will be the last piece to come down in late summer, WSDOT said.

