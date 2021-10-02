US attorney for western Washington among Trump appointees to step down

Seattle U.S. Attorney Brian Moran announced he will resign at the end of the month.

SEATTLE — The top U.S. federal prosecutor for the Western District of Washington, Brian Moran, announced Tuesday he will leave office on Feb. 28 and will return to private practice.

The Department of Justice asked U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump to resign by the end of the month.

Moran was sworn into office on Jan. 17, 2019 and led the office through the longest government shutdown in United States history and the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time as U.S. attorney, he focused on reducing gun violence, stemming the flow of deadly opioids and prosecuting hate crimes and neo-Nazi conspirators.

In a statement released Tuesday, Moran thanked Democratic U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray for their support of his nomination.

"Above all, I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the men and women of the United States Attorney's Office and the federal law enforcement community. I remain inspired by their dedication to the people they serve, and I am deeply humbled to have been their colleague," Moran said.