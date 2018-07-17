The Washington State Transportation Commission selected tolling rates for additional public comment for the new State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle. Rates would range from $1 to $2.25.

Weekday tolls would peak from 7 to 9 a.m. at $1.50 and from 3 to 6 p.m. at $2.25. Weekends would have $1 rates. Toll rates would increase three percent every three years beginning in 2022. See below for the full schedule.

This tolling plan was considered 'Option A' and is designed to pay off the tunnel by 2046. The Transportation Commission is seeking further public input on 'Option A,' through early October and will hold its final hearing on October 16.

WATCH: March 2018 tour of SR 99 tunnel

The commission spent over a year studying toll rates, possible exemptions, and traffic impacts of tolling. The goal is to generate enough revenue to cover specific costs, including toll operations, maintenance, and construction debt payments. Initial toll rates will not cover future repair and replacement costs.

The commission will review future toll increases, while the state legislature will determine if toll revenue should cover other costs. The Washington Department of Transportation says the tunnel will open early 2019.

Option A toll rates:

12 a.m. – 6 a.m. $1.00

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. $1.25

7 a.m. – 9 a.m. $1.50

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. $1.25

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. $2.25

6 p.m. – 11 p.m. $1.25

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. $1.00

Weekends $1.00

3 percent increase every 3 years beginning July 2022

© 2018 KING