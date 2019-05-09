SEATTLE — The last double-decker portion of the Alaskan Way Viaduct will start coming down Friday.

Contractor crews are expected to begin demolishing the span south of Marion Street, which is one of just four sections that crews haven’t begun demolishing yet, according to a tracker from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

After nearly seven months of work, demolition of the viaduct is nearly 90% complete, according to WSDOT.

The Marion Street section was originally scheduled to be demolished in March, but the work was delayed. That section, which is adjacent to the Marion Street Pedestrian Bridge, was left intact while the rest of the waterfront section surrounding the span was demolished and cleared of viaduct rubble.

To prepare for demolition, Marion Street at Alaskan Way will close Thursday at 10 p.m., and the old pedestrian bridge to Colman Dock will be removed overnight.

A temporary pedestrian bridge to the terminal is expected to open along with the first section of the new Colman Dock ferry terminal, but until then ferry riders will need to use sidewalks between the terminal and downtown, according to Washington State Ferries. The agency recommends walk-on passengers use Madison Street as the safest and easiest walking route to the terminal from First Avenue.

A state contractor is performing final safety checks and certifications on the new terminal and bridge, which are expected to open “soon,” according to WSDOT spokesperson Dana Warr.

A permanent new pedestrian bridge is expected to open in 2023 as part of the Waterfront Seattle project.

State ferries plans to have a couple teams on the early morning commute ferries from Bremerton and Bainbridge on Friday to explain changes to riders. Uniformed police will also manage intersections on Alaskan Way to ensure passengers cross safely.

Meanwhile, demolition crews are approaching the final portion of work on the south end of the viaduct. Two sections above South Dearborn Street at First Avenue will be demolished beginning September 12. During demolition, South Dearborn Street will be closed for up to 10 days.

