Thursday is a big day for the new State Route 99 tunnel under Seattle as the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will announce details for a grand opening celebration planned for early next year.

WSDOT describes the event as a family-friendly weekend celebration featuring activities in and around the tunnel and Alaskan Way Viaduct.

It’s a way to say hello to the new tunnel under Seattle, and goodbye to the viaduct before it’s torn down.

We’ll learn the date of the event and additional details during Thursday’s 10:30 a.m. announcement. It will be streamed on KING5.com, the KING 5 mobile app, and on the KING 5 Facebook page.

WSDOT took possession of the tunnel under Seattle from contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners on October 5. Work still needs to be completed, but the tunnel can operate as designed, according to WSDOT. That means if traffic had to go through the tunnel now, it could, although the roads leading to the tunnel aren't completed.

After the evening commute on January 11, travelers will experience the longest major highway closure in Puget Sound history. WSDOT will close the Alaskan Way Viaduct for three weeks from the Battery Street Tunnel to South Spokane Street so crews to realign ramps from SR 99 into the new tunnel.

The closure is necessary because crews will build the ramps and road connections on the current roadway.

