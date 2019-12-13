OLYMPIA, Wash. — A Thurston County jury has awarded the Washington State Department of Transportation $57.2 million from contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners for delays in the State Route 99 tunnel construction.

The jury delivered its verdict on the nine-week trial Friday after deliberating for less than one day.

WSDOT sued STP accusing them of violating the state’s contract for failing to meet project deadlines.

The tunnel boring machine Bertha broke down in December 2013, and it was out for service for more than two years while it was repaired. WSDOT attorneys blamed the breakdown on improperly trained staff.

However, STP had countersued WSDOT for $330 million, blaming a steel metal pipe that Bertha ran into for the delays. STP claimed the state never told the contractor that the pip in the tunnel path was made of steel.

WSDOT says the pipe didn’t cause the damage.

Gov. Jay Inslee released the below statement after hearing the verdict:

"The opening of the SR 99 tunnel and the demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct were transformative for Seattle," Inslee said. "Hundreds of workers, including the SR 99 tunnel contractor, deserve our thanks for the herculean effort it took to repair the tunneling machine and finish the SR 99 tunnel. Some wanted to abandon this project, but we should be thankful Washington persisted in the face of difficulties. We never wavered from our position that it was always the contractor’s responsibility to fix the tunneling machine and that taxpayers should not pay the repair bill. We are grateful the jury agreed and awarded damages to taxpayers for a tunnel delivered three years behind schedule."