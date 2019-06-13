SEATTLE — On Friday morning, Alaskan Way is expected to be reduced to one lane each direction between King St. and Dearborn to help the demolition contractor prepare to start tearing down the south end of the viaduct.

The lane reduction will resemble the restrictions and the traffic now experienced on the portion of the viaduct near the Seattle Aquarium.

At the north end, the double deck viaduct demolition enters its final phase as the structure's path diverges from Alaskan Way itself, getting the demolition away from the central waterfront now that the spring and summer tourism season enters full swing.

Across from Coleman dock, the decking is going in for a temporary pedestrian walk way to replace the existing walkway used by thousands of commuters every day.

The last bridge to cross over Alaskan Way itself is scheduled for next week, but pedestrians are not expected to use it until around mid-August because of ongoing construction on a newer section of Coleman Dock itself.