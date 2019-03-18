SEATTLE — Footage captured on KING 5’s drone “Dexter” shows Alaskan Way Viaduct demolition work north of Pike Place Market on Friday.

Aerials shots show excavators chomping away at rubble from the north end of the structure near Blanchard Street and Western Avenue.

The final portion of work in the northern-most segment of the viaduct is expected to begin soon. Demolition at Lenora Street was slated to begin mid-March, and crews could begin demolishing a portion of the viaduct in front of the Lenora Street pedestrian bridge as soon as Tuesday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

However, the on-ramp from Elliott Avenue that can been seen in the drone footage will be saved until the end of demolition so crews can get on the viaduct. That work isn’t expected to begin until early June.

This week workers will also move forklifts and cranes into place just west of Victor Steinbruck Park to begin demolition near and above the railroad tracks. Two segments of roadway in that area will be the next to come down.

Last week crews began demolition work on the first double-decker portion of the viaduct near the Columbia Street on-ramp. Construction began between Yesler Way and Columbia Street and will move north.

The entire viaduct demolition is expected to take about six months, but WSDOT hopes to have the main portion of the viaduct that’s front of the waterfront down by June.

Watch demolition on our viaduct cam, which updates every five minutes. App users, click here.