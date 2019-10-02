Some of the largest school districts in Washington state will be closed Monday, February 11, due to severe winter weather and poor driving conditions. Seattle, Tacoma, and Olympia public schools and activities will not be in session Monday.

Hundreds of other public and private schools will also be closed Monday, including the Auburn and Federal Way school districts.

Students across Washington state have already had several snow days or early dismissal. Each district has its own policy for snow make-up days.

If you don't see your school district listed here, check their individual website and look for the academic calendar for the school year.

King County schools

Seattle School District:

The Seattle School District has three days designated as snow days during the 2018-19 school year. They are January 30, June 21 and June 24. If more snow days are called, the school district will have to negotiate with their labor partner, Seattle Education Association, to make up the lost days.

Lake Washington School District

The Lake Washington School District only has one make-up day built in to their calendar. The make-up day would be on May 28 this year. If more make-up days were needed, officials said more days could be added to the end of the school year, or teacher in-service days could be used.

Bellevue School District

There are two make-up days in the Bellevue School District's calendar

Highline School District

The Highline School District has five make-up days built in to their calendar. Make-up days are June 19, 20, 21, 24 and 25, which are all at the end of the school year.

Northshore School District

The communications director said that there are no make-up days scheduled for the Northshore School District. If they do have to close school because of snow, they commonly add days to the end of the school year.

Snohomish County schools

Everett School District

The school district has no make-up days built into the schedule, but would add days on to the end of the school year, according to their calendar

Whatcom County schools

Bellingham School District

The Bellingham School District has two make-up days scheduled for June 17 and 18, 2019 as part of their bargaining agreement with teachers. If more days are needed, they will look into other options to make up the missed days.

Kitsap County schools

South Kitsap School District

According to the school district's calendar

Bremerton School District

There are two days scheduled

Skagit County schools

Mount Vernon School District

If there are any snow days in the Mount Vernon School District, the calendar allows for three days to be added to the end of the school year on June 14. June 17-19 are reserved as make-up days.

Pierce County schools

Tacoma School District

The school originally had four snow days but the seven-day teacher strike made it necessary to rearrange the school calendar. There are two more make-up days remaining.

Puyallup School District

The Puyallup School District has two make-up days scheduled for May 28 and June 24. The school district has not said when the last day of school will be because of the potential for more snow days with the weekend's coming storm.

Thurston County schools

Olympia School District

There are no make-up days scheduled for the Olympia School District, but any days missed would be made up at the end of the school year according to their calendar.

North Thurston School District

According to the school district's calendar, there is one make-up day for snow closures scheduled for February 19

Mason County schools

Shelton School District

The Shelton School District has June 10-14 listed on their calendar