$1M available for Seattle summer learning programs, deadline April 27

The Seattle City Department of Education is accepting grant applications for enhanced summer learning opportunities. Grants of up to $75,000 could be awarded.

SEATTLE — Seattle's Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) will be awarding up to a million dollars in grants to community-based organizations that are ready to host enhanced learning opportunities for K to 12 youth this summer.

Applications for the grants are due Wednesday, April 27.

DEEL director Dwane Chappelle said the grants will the number of culturally responsive academic opportunities for youth.

"I would call it a combination of both life-changing and life-saving because at the end of the day, we know that our students in schools and our community-based organizations, they're still feeling the impact of COVID," Chappelle said.

Eligible applicants can receive between $10,000 and $75,000 in funding. A total of 25 programs could be approved with a total of $1M in grant investments.

According to DEEL - the goal of the 2018 voter-approved Families, Education, Preschool and Promise (FEPP) Levy is to partner with families and communities to advance educational equity, close opportunity gaps, and build a better economic future for Seattle students.