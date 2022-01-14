Seattle students plan 'sickout' at school district headquarters over COVID safety concerns

SEATTLE — The surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant is continuing to impact schools across western Washington, especially the state's largest school district.
As Seattle Public Schools (SPS) closes more campuses and adds more classes to remote learning Friday, there is frustration among students who believe more could be done by the district to make conditions safer and ease transitions to remote learning.
Students have threatened to stage a sickout Friday at SPS Headquarters in the city's SODO neighborhood. They are expected to gather at about 11 a.m. to demand the district make campuses safer and prevent more schools from being closed.
Some Franklin High School students have said they may protest Tuesday if they don’t see more safety on campus.
They started an online petition, which has received more than 700 signatures, sharing some of the things they would like to see. They are hoping for more access to N95 masks, booster shots and mental health counselors.
On Friday morning, SPS closed all of its interagency high schools and canceled classes for the day, citing high absentee and quarantine rates.
In addition to the interagency high schools, which is a group of 11 sites, the district has also closed three other high schools Friday and transitioned eight other schools to remote learning. Six of the now remote schools won't go back to in-person learning for at least another week.
Earlier this week, SPS shared the conditions under which it would consider remote learning, including a scenario in which the whole district would return to remote learning if 25% or more of its schools were already there.