Seattle students participate in billboard contest highlighting strength during pandemic

Central Seattle students can submit entries until April 23 for the Healthy Youth CAN billboard empowerment contest to show how they've stayed resilient during COVID.

SEATTLE — Students in Central Seattle are getting the opportunity to share their messages of hope and inspiration during the pandemic through a modern twist on old fashioned advertising.

A billboard contest is underway in Seattle, courtesy of the Healthy Youth CAN Champions Together Hope and Resilience Art and Poetry contest. Healthy Youth CAN stands for Central Area Network and has been engaging young students throughout the pandemic.

Youth ages five to 19 who live, work, attend school or have family roots in Central Seattle are encouraged to submit drawings or poetry related to how they’ve stayed strong and healthy during the course of the pandemic.

Healthy Youth CAN is accepting entries through Friday, April 23. Learn more on how to submit here.

"This year we are encouraging them to share what they’re looking forward to when this is all over," said Stephanie Tschida, the coalition coordinator for Healthy Youth CAN.

Entries have come from many local schools like Madrona Elementary and are reminding people to "Be Kind" or point out that "Washing 2 hands could save one life!"

Several billboards in the area are on reserve for the winning entries and those will be chosen by a small panel of judges. The billboards are an empowering reflection of the area's youth.

"Just missing their friends… that’s huge," said Tschida, who referenced a poem submission called, "The deficiencies of texting."

When the pandemic first hit the region, visions of a brighter future and messages of hope were featured around the community from last year's billboard contest.