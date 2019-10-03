Summit Sierra High School students honored four influential local African American leaders at the inaugural Black Excellence Gala: Honoring Seattle's Influential African American Leaders.

"I think we need to take the time to honor the people in our community, and people in general, because I think sometimes we forget about the ungsung heroes in our community," said Lynia Morris, vice president of the Black Cultural Club.

The event was designed to showcase African Americans of excellence throughout the city.

Distinguished honorees included Dr. Thaddeus Spratlen, founding faculty director of the Consulting and Business Development Center at the University of Washington Foster School of Business; Dr. Maxine Mimms, founder of Evergreen State College's Tacoma Campus; Melba Ayco, director of the Northwest Tap Connection; and Jerrell Davis, youth advocate and activist.

"When we recognize them it brings them into the light. Especially in times of racism, it's great to celebrate our black history and the wonderful things about us," Morris said.

The night hosted speakers and included black artistic traditions of excellence in addition to food and music.

The organizing students hope they can host another awards gala next year.

Honoree Melba Ayco, director of the Northwest Tap Connection.

Dancing In The Rain Productions