SEATTLE — University of Washington student Kona Farry is fascinated by the mass transportation systems people rely on. He calls himself a “bus nerd.”

“It’s someone who cares more than the average person about the transit systems,” Farry explained.

Farry hopes to pursue a career in transit development and believes he already found a way to make the commute easier for Seattle transit riders. He launched a website with a real-time map of transportation vehicles called Puget Sound Transit Operations Tracker.

“Community Transit, Sound Transit, King County Metro, and five other agencies that show the real-time positions of every single one of their vehicles,” said Farry.

Unlike other transportation apps and websites, Farry said his website doesn’t tell you when the bus will arrive. Instead, you can follow the bus along on its route in real-time.

“It’s pretty helpful sometimes to be able to understand where everything is, what the delays look like across the system,” said Farry.

Think of it like tracking your Uber or Lyft driver. When you call a ride, you see the driver moving towards your location. Farry’s website does the same thing by tracking the GPS on the transit bus.

Farry said the website will collect performance data he hopes can be used to improve and change transportation routes in the future.

“It’s good to know if your route is reliably late, early, or on time,” said Farry.

Click here to visit the Puget Sound Transit Operations Tracker website.