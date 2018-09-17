Seattle Storm fans received news they hoped to hear on Sunday when legendary leader Sue Bird confirmed that she will return to the team next season.

Bird helped lead the Storm to their third championship this year. This is the third title for Bird too. She was on both of the other winning teams in 2004 and 2018.

“I’ll be back,” Bird told the energetic crowd at KeyArena on Sunday as thousands of fans gathered for a parade and rally.

Bird addressed the crowd after their sweep of the Washington Mystics and spoke of what made this team different.

“This really was a fun group to play with. And I think part of that was that they just made it so easy. They made it so easy. So for me as a point guard I just got to go out there and do stuff here and there and let them do the rest,” Bird said.

Sue has spent her WNBA career in Seattle and along the parade route offered these words about the fans.

“They’ve been so supportive,” Bird said. “It feels really good to bring a championship back to this city.”

