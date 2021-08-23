Seattle Storm visit White House to celebrate record-tying 4th championship title

President Joe Biden is also expected to honor the team for its "Force4Change" Initiative.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Seattle Storm is being honored Monday in a White House ceremony, celebrating the team’s record-tying fourth WNBA championship win last year.

President Joe Biden formally invited the team, which was in Washington, D.C. over the weekend to play the Washington Mystics.

The Storm beat the local team 85-78 Sunday night ahead of meeting with the president and First Lady Jill Biden Monday afternoon.

It’s the first time the team has visited the White House under Biden. The Storm is also the first WNBA team to be honored with a White House ceremony since the 2015 Minnesota Lynx.

The ceremony is taking place on the White House South Lawn where the players, coaches, staff and team ownership will celebrate.

Biden is giving special honor to the team’s work off the court, including the Storm’s “Force4Change” Initiative.

The Storm’s Director of Community Engagement Crystal Langhorne will give remarks about the initiative and how the team is using its social justice platform to create change in Seattle and other areas around the country.

The team last visited the White House in 2011.