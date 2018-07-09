Courtney Peters has been a Seattle Storm fan for 15 years. Her roommate, Mindy Murphy, is devoted to the team, too. Their home is filled with Seattle Storm souvenirs, including a 2010 Championship towel.

"I'm hoping to have another one for this year," said Peters.

They are both season ticket holders and plan to be at Friday's game.

"I was just hooked immediately. It gets me teary-eyed. The energy the fans put out is just amazing. It draws you in," said Murphy.

Thursday night at Statix in Seattle, another Storm fan had a chance to put her support for the team on display. Artist Tara Kraft's painting was on the wall for the ArtCade event.

"This is Lauren Jackson, LJ, the legend herself," said Kraft. "The things I feel strongly about come out in my artwork anyway and basketball is probably one of the things, if not the thing, I feel most strongly about."

"There is legendary basketball happening right now in Seattle," she said.

Game 1 of the WNBA finals has the Seattle Storm taking on the Washington Mystics in Key Arena at 6 p.m. Friday.

© 2018 KING