Seattle was a different city in 2004. Besides the obvious, sports fans were wallowing in years of despair. That was until the WNBA’s Seattle Storm and their coach Anne Donovan provided a spark.

“We were babies when she came to our team and established a championship culture," said Sue Bird on Thursday.

Those were halcyon days for the franchise, which broke through, with Donovan, the first woman to coach a WNBA title winner.

“First championship for the Storm, first in Seattle in 25 years, to experience that together was one of a kind," Bird said.

Donovan passed away suddenly this week from heart failure at the age of 56. She was a Basketball Hall of Famer before arriving in Seattle, a high school and college phenom who won two gold medals in the Olympics. She’d later coach Bird to another in 2008.

“She reminded me why I got into coaching,” said current Storm Coach Dan Hughes on Thursday. “I knew of her as a coach, and every time you competed against her, she had her team prepared and did it the right way.” He added, “When you put the playing career, USA basketball, the WNBA career, I don’t think anyone who has touched the game in so many ways as Anne.”

“Because she played, she had so much insight for players, she also played overseas, and knew what it means to be a basketball player,” said Bird, who has spent her entire WNBA career in Seattle, and has spent the off-season playing for foreign teams. “She understood where we were coming from, what we were going through,” says Bird. “Her advice, her insight, how she impacted my life, was really truly impactful.”

Donovan's coaching career ended a few years ago with the Connecticut Sun. That team plays the Storm at KeyArena Friday night. Players from both teams are planning to take a moment of silence before the game to honor the former coach.

